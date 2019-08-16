Behr Announces 2020 Color Of The Year!

Behr just revealed its 2020 Color Of The Year as Back to Nature (S340-4). “As nature’s favorite color, Back to Nature is a restorative and revitalizing green hue that engages the senses and pairs well with other colors both inside and outside your home,” according to a Behr spokesperson. You can’t help but feel immediately soothed when you look at this color because it harkens back to the great outdoors and encourages us to put down our phones and be in the moment.

Despite its subtle energy, there is a natural vibrancy that brings nature indoors. It works equally well on built-in cabinets, as evidenced by the above hardworking hallway, as it does brushed onto a wall in a living room or principal bedroom for a dose of calming color. After all, what better way to revel in the last few days of summer than going for a walk in the woods, hearing the leaves crunch underfoot? We can’t think of a more soothing escape.

