Benjamin Moore Announces 2020 Color Of The Year!

Benjamin Moore just revealed its 2020 Color Of The Year as First Light (2102-70). A refreshing pink, this uplifting hue welcomes the new decade with effervescence and positivity. “It reflects a new definition of the home — a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity and ultimately, optimism,” says Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore’s Director of Color Marketing and Development.

Despite its sweet quality — especially in comparison to 2019’s Color Of The Year, Metropolitan Grey (AF-690), a cool-toned grey — there is a liveability and neutrality about it. The rosy color adds a playful touch to kitchen cabinets — as evidence by the above retro-inspired countertop, and looks simply divine on an accent wall, showcasing a home’s vaulted ceilings. As millennial pink’s more sophisticated sister, First Light works well with soft greys, muted yellows and cornflower blues. After all, what better way to greet the new decade than with a clean slate and a fresh coat of paint?

