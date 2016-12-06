Paint Color Pick: Skylight By Farrow & Ball

The paint color: Skylight (205) by Farrow & Ball is a warm, dove gray that can read as either slightly blue or green, depending on the light.

Why we love it: This color is a true chameleon and the pale hue will make smaller spaces seem more expansive.

How to use it: Rooms with plenty of natural light (such as those in condos) will really play up the changeable nature of this color. The elegant and refined shade suits formal dining and living rooms, and it is calming in a bedroom.