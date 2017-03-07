Paint Color Pick: White Tie by Farrow & Ball

The paint color: White Tie (2002) by Farrow & Ball is a warm, creamy white.

Why we love it: This color replicates an Aran knit fisherman’s sweater to perfection, and is just as cozy.

How to use it: White Tie is ideal for warming up a large room such as an open-concept living room, loft or contemporary cottage, while keeping it fresh and crisp. Use it all over (including on the trim) to make black architectural elements and accents pop, as seen in this inspo shot.