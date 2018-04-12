Brian Gluckstein Is The Bay’s New Home Ambassador

He’s sold his GlucksteinHome line at Hudson’s Bay since 2003 (his Pearce sofa is below), but now designer Brian Gluckstein is stepping into a new role as Home Design Ambassador.

Brian will share his favorite items of the season and offer tips on how to update and refresh your home.

“Having a greater role as Home Design Ambassador is a natural evolution for me. I’m excited not only to continue to design my own collection (the Blandford dining collection is shown below), but to communicate Hudson’s Bay’s overall vision and promote good design across the entire home category.”

For spring 2018, Hudson’s Bay will feature Brian in seasonal Homebooks and videos that showcase his must-haves for updating your home. Picks include the DwellStudio Lindstrom chair, which he says isn’t just a chair, but a chance to add personality to your space.

Another favorite is artisanal Mikasa’s Aventura Stoneware, with a handmade look and distinctive glazing which he describes as “perfectly imperfect.”

Brian has been using Le Creuset cookware for years; the classic Le Creuset 4.2 qt French Dutch Oven in azure, is “colorful and full of personality.”

All of Brian’s picks can be found online at thebay.com.