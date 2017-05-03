A Combo Washer & Dryer Perfect For Cottages

A compact multitasking washer-dryer from Haier may be the best thing to hit cottages since the s’more. It can fit in unconventional spaces because it requires no external venting. All you need is water hookup and a standard outlet, so it could fit in a closet or nook under the stairs, making it especially great for small spaces. The appliance retails for about $1,700 and will be available online through Home Depot and Best Buy starting in June.