Feature-2up-jumping-into-lake

A Cottage Bunkie With A Front-Row Seat To The Stars

It’s hard to get closer to nature than this. Studio North’s “Dreaming Platform” is a diving board that doubles as a screened-in bunkie for stargazing. This project in Bob’s Lake, Ontario, was designed by architects Matthew Kennedy and Mark Erickson of the Calgary firm.

studio-north-bunkie

The platform was constructed from salvaged cedar, nylon rope, an old oar, screens, and lumber from a local hardware store. A simple waxed canvas can be unrolled over the hut in case of rain. “This dreaming platform was a collaborative weekend project at the family cottage,” the architects told Arch Daily. “The screened-in hut is the new favorite spot on beautiful summer nights and the cantilevered diving platform replaces the need for coffee in the morning!”

Advertisement


Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
Photo courtesy of Studio North
Tags: