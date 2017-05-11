A Cottage Bunkie With A Front-Row Seat To The Stars

It’s hard to get closer to nature than this. Studio North’s “Dreaming Platform” is a diving board that doubles as a screened-in bunkie for stargazing. This project in Bob’s Lake, Ontario, was designed by architects Matthew Kennedy and Mark Erickson of the Calgary firm.

The platform was constructed from salvaged cedar, nylon rope, an old oar, screens, and lumber from a local hardware store. A simple waxed canvas can be unrolled over the hut in case of rain. “This dreaming platform was a collaborative weekend project at the family cottage,” the architects told Arch Daily. “The screened-in hut is the new favorite spot on beautiful summer nights and the cantilevered diving platform replaces the need for coffee in the morning!”