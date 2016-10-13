Design Hack: Rope Bannister
In designer Philip Mitchell’s Chester, Nova Scotia, guesthouse, heavy nautical rope is a breezy alternative to a traditional handrail. Source brackets and fittings from a sailing supply store or online retailer like Stair Ropes, and use one well-affixed bracket for every meter of rope. For safety, choose a rope that fits snugly within the bracket so it won’t slip.
