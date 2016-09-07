Design News Now: The Glass House’s Surprising Exhibit & J.Crew’s Color Library

Stay up-to-date on the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Blogger and designer Jacquelyn Clark of Lark & Linen reveals a double-duty dining room and studio makeover. — Lark & Linen

Take a peek inside the J.Crew color library, where 6,337 paint chips inspire the brand’s palettes each season. — J.Crew Blog

Coqui Coqui, the Instagram-famous spa hotel in Tulum, launched an online shop so you can purchase their signature perfumes and hand-woven hammocks without having to hop on a plane. — SF Girl By Bay

Philip Johnson’s revered Glass House has been covered in red polka dots for its latest installation by Yayoi Kusama. The exhibition will run from September 1 – 26. — T Magazine

ABC Carpet shuts down their legendary Bronx warehouse. — NY Post