DESIGN NEWS NOW: Cartier’s Home Line & Pantone’s 2018 Colors!

DESIGN NEWS NOW: Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our biweekly column, Design News Now.

For the first time, Pantone has released a 2018 Spring Fashion Color Trend Report with their 12 top picks for the season. — WWD

Luxury jeweler Cartier is launching a line of candles, candle holders, boxes, photo frames, trays and bowls with jewel-like details in October. — Vogue Living

Katharine Hepburn’s beloved Long Island estate, which she rebuilt after a hurricane in 1938 and lived in until her death, sells for $11.5 million. — Elle Decor

Blogger Victoria Smith of Sfgirlbybay has partnered with Elsie Green on Super Marché, an online shop with a selection of vintage treasures scoured from the flea markets of Southern France.

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch the Hearth & Hand collection of 300 tabletop, gift and decor items at Target in November. — Apartment Therapy