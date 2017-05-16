DESIGN NEWS NOW: Gabriel Scott’s New Lights & A Cool Decanter

Montreal duo Gabriel Scott releases two new lighting collections modeled on pear-shaped gemstone cuts and bioluminescent organisms. — Design Milk

See Karim Rashid’s funky, fractured wine decanter for Canadian winery, Stratus Vineyards. — Dezeen

Comedian Chris Rock lists his historic carriage house in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill for $3.85 million. — Mansion Global

Renowned architect Moishe Safdie’s iconic Habitat 67 pavilion gets it own stamp in honor of the 50th anniversary of Expo 67. — ArchDaily