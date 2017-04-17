DESIGN NEWS NOW: Homegrown Goodies For Canada’s Birthday

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Hudson’s Bay releases the Grand Portage collection of clothing and home goods (enamel mug, shown left) this May to raise awareness and funds to help complete The Great Trail, and connect Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast in celebration of Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday.

Until May 5, the Fogo Island Shop pop-up boutique will be at select Holt Renfrew shops as part of Uncrate Canada (large birch tray, shown right), a curated collection of Canadian brands and designers that promote social responsibility.

Ford Spain has is raffling off a prototype crib called Max Motor Dreams that simulates a car ride with engine vibrations and LED lights that mimic street lamps to lull babies to sleep.

Can’t make the trek to Christie’s? ArtBomb subscribers get a daily email and can bid on select works from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The winning buyer gets the original work delivered and ready to hang.