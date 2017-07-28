DESIGN NEWS NOW: HomeSense To Open U.S. Stores & More!

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

The first HomeSense will open in the U.S. this August — though it will differ from its European and Canadian counterparts in it that it will feature a General Store, and be stylistically laid out more like your home. — People

Ikea and Hay are set to release their Ypperlig collection in October, a collaboration which will feature a full range of furniture and homeware products. — Dezeen

Chawton House, the Hampshire manor house once owned by Jane Austen’s brother, has launched a campaign to preserve its status as a major literary landmark. — Veranda

To honor the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, some of her more personal items will be on display for visitors in Buckingham Palace as part of “Royal Gifts,” an exhibition that showcases items given to Queen Elizabeth II over the course of her 65-year reign. — Architectural Digest