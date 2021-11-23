Decorating & Design

November 23, 2021

DIY: Calendar Gift Wrap

Instead of buying new holiday paper, wrap your presents with images from your 2021 calendar. For smaller items, use the whole calendar page as gift wrap and, for larger items, start with a foundation of kraft paper, then cut out decorations (like this star motif) or scenes from your calendar, and simply glue them on. After wrapping your gifts, add pretty ribbons and cords, then elevate the look by attaching tassels or bells as toppers.

What you’ll need: 

• Old pages from a 2021 calendar
• Kraft paper
• Glue stick

Author: Wendy Jacob
Photographer:

Janis Nicolay

Source:

House & Home November 2021

Designer:

Emma Reddington and Jen Evans

