DIY: Custom Christmas Crackers

Craft some celebratory crackers to suit your home’s palette. Placing them casually in a bowl lets guests choose the cracker that speaks to them the most.

You’ll need sheets of scrapbooking paper (12″ x 12″), wrapping paper (for contrasting overlay), cardstock (for template), cardboard tubes, scissors, tape or a glue gun, ribbon, cracker “snappers” (available through Etsy), sizzle (crimped paper), and favors such as chocolates, markers or toys (may not be suitable for small children).

1. Print a 6″ x 6″ zigzag template on cardstock and cut out the shape.

2. Cut a piece of 12″ x 12″ scrapbooking paper in half. Fold the paper inward so the edges meet in front. Trace the template on the back of the paper and snip the folded edges in triangles to create diamond scoring to make it easier to cinch the cracker with ribbons.

3. Cut a cardboard tube into 4 1⁄4″-long sections. Thread the tube with a cracker snapper (available through Etsy), then add candies and small favors inside the tube, tucking sizzle paper into the ends.

4. Wrap the scrapbook paper around the tube and affix with tape, or with a glue gun for a tidier look.

5. Knot the ribbons over the scored sections and hot glue the overlapping end seams together so they lie flat.

6. Cut out a contrasting piece of wrapping paper approximately 4 1⁄2″ x 6″ for the overlay. Wrap the overlay around the cracker and hot glue the seams closed.