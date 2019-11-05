DIY: Flower Tree Advent Calendar

A fun way to count down the days before the 25th, advent calendars can also be a stylish decorating move. Whether they’re handmade or store-bought, they bring a merry mood to your space. This DIY version is equally elegant and artful!

What you’ll need:

Magnolia branch (or similar)

Rocks

Vessel

Moss

Crepe paper

Scissors

Glue gun

Small chocolates

Tags

Floral wire

How-to:



1. Secure a magnolia branch in a vessel with rocks and dress it with moss.

2. Cut petals out of different colored crepe paper. Fan out five petals in a circle to make a flower, and attach each petal at the center point with hot glue. Repeat.

3. Position a chocolate in the middle of each flower and wrap with floral wire.

4. Curl the crepe paper petals with your hand until they reach the desired frill and secure the finished blooms onto the branch with floral wire.

5. Thread a tag onto the floral wire to display each calendar day.