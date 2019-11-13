DIY: Elegant Gift Wrap
This is a super simple yet beautifully elegant wrap. You create bundles by wrapping any gift in either tissue or a remnant of solid-colored fabric.
What you’ll need:
- Silk organza fabric
- Fabric remnants or tissue paper in complementary hue
- Tape
- Scissors
- Leather laces
- Kraft paper tags
- Bubble wrap and fabric bottle sack (for wrapping wine or spirits)
How-to:
1. Wrap your presents in a fabric remnant or in tissue paper. Play around with the fabric or paper and the organza until you come up with a color combination you like. Hues that are beside each other on the color wheel work best — pink with red, orange with yellow, blue with green, etc.
2. Cut a piece of silk organza that is almost twice the size of the gift. Tie opposite corners of the fabric over the wrapped gift in a simple double knot. Repeat with the remaining two corners.
3. Thread a leather lace with a gift tag attached through one of the knots of fabric and tie.
* Note: If you’re wrapping a bottle of wine or spirits, simply wrap it in bubble wrap, place it in the fabric sack and tie it with leather lace — no silk organza fabric required.