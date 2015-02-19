19feb-Oct2014-angusfergusson-pg137-houseandhome-diyheadboard-Decorating_Headboards_Oct_2014_001_HH_OC14_71

DIY Headboard

With a few basic materials from an art supply store, design editor Joel Bray created this graphic webbed headboard. To make your own, simply staple lengths of cotton tape to a stretcher frame in an evenly-spaced vertical pattern, then weave strips of tape horizontally to form a neat grid, securing as you go. Joel mounted his headboard using standard picture hangers, and finished off the look with a complementary striped pillow.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home October 2014 issue
Products:
Stretcher frame, DeSerres; cotton tape, King Textiles; striped pillow, Elte; solid velvet pillows, Of Things Past; duvet cover, sheets, throw, Au Lit Fine Linens; artwork by Cheryl Mount, Peaks & Rafters; alarm clock, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; lamp, L'Atelier; sidetable, Biltmore Domicile; suitcase, Angus & Company; flooring, Lauzon; wall colour, Olive (13), Farrow & Ball.
Stylist:
Joel Bray
