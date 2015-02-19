DIY Headboard

With a few basic materials from an art supply store, design editor Joel Bray created this graphic webbed headboard. To make your own, simply staple lengths of cotton tape to a stretcher frame in an evenly-spaced vertical pattern, then weave strips of tape horizontally to form a neat grid, securing as you go. Joel mounted his headboard using standard picture hangers, and finished off the look with a complementary striped pillow.

