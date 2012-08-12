DIY Easel TV Stand
I needed a stand for the TV in my basement rec room — something that I could roll around for optimum viewing and tuck away when I’m done. After looking high and low, I found that most TV stands were expensive and often not terribly attractive. (I also didn’t want to interfere with the look of my gallery wall by wall-mounting the TV.) Then, I stumbled on this cool easel at an art supply store and knew that with a little rejigging it would be a functional solution — not to mention a fun conversation piece. Here’s how I did it:
Materials and Tools
- Easel
- Finishing stain
- Stain brush
- Drill
- 4 casters
- 4 bolts and washers
- 1″-thick plywood board
Step 1: Source easel
Easels vary significantly in price. Be sure to splurge on something with a solid wood frame and strong square base (mine cost $300, which I still consider a great deal). The easel must have a ledge deep enough to accommodate the depth of your TV. If you need extra storage, the two supporting boards connecting the legs at the base of the easel can double as a shelf for a DVD player or cable box (add a sheet of wood here if needed).
Step 2: Make alterations
I began by screwing four casters to the legs of the easel and staining it with Minwax Paste Finishing Wax to give it the finished look of furniture. Then, I built a bracket (see below) from a piece of 1″-thick plywood to provide extra support for the TV. Newer TV sets that can be wall-mounted will have four screw holes at the back of the unit. Simply measure the distance between the four holes, and have someone at your local hardware store cut a piece of plywood to size, adding 1″ to the height and width (my bracket was 10″ x 10″). Pencil on the board where the four screw holes should be and drill holes. Make sure the screws have the same thread pattern as the holes in the TV and are long enough (I needed 4″ screws).
Step 3: Secure TV
Position your TV on the easel and gradually tighten the clamping mechanism to secure the top of the screen in place. Then, position the plywood board at the back of the easel and screw it into the TV. The TV is now firmly secured to the easel, so you can raise, lower or tilt it to suit your viewing needs.
Easel, Woolfitt’s Art Enterprises; Minwax Paste Finishing Wax, Primetime Paint & Paper; television, Best Buy.
Get more DIY & Home Improvement ideas in our guide.
July 27, 2017 at 6:40 am, home page said:
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
August 06, 2017 at 7:23 pm, Iqbd7bR said:
713830 455705of course data entry services are very expensive that is why always make a backup of your files 489506