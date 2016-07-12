Easy DIY: Feather Lampshade

Transform a plain white lampshade into an objet d’art with light-as-air feathers. Here’s how: Using a basic white paper shade, cut all but the top 1 1⁄2″ or 2″ from the shade, then glue the quills of white craft-store feathers to the inside of the remaining band. Traditionally, feathered accessories are more opulent and glamorous, but the natural simplicity of unadorned white feathers is equally appealing.

Editor’s tip: A plain black-rod base puts all the emphasis on the spectacular shade.

Watch the steps to make this DIY: Feather Lampshade on H&H TV.