Ellen Degeneres To Launch Three New Home Collections In 2017

2017 is going to be a big year for Ellen Degeneres! The talk show host is expanding her ED by Ellen Degeneres home apparel brand with new furniture, tabletop and rug collections.

Each of the new collections will be created in collaboration with another company. Royal Doulton will produce the contemporary tabletop line that was inspired by Ellen’s love of mid-century artists and designers. The partnership with Loloi will not only feature rugs, but a range of pillows and throws as well. And lastly, Thomasville Furniture will produce the 100-piece furniture collection, which is comprised of two distinct styles: Relaxed Mid-Century and Rustic Modern.

All three collections will be available in spring 2017.