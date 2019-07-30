Lynda Reeves on creating a dreamy lakeside cottage

This article originally appeared in the July 2019 issue of House & Home

I have a file I call my “Forever File” that contains photos of rooms I can’t throw away because they continue to inspire me. I go through it a few times a year to see if I still feel the same way, and I usually find a few images that no longer cut it. The trendier the style, the faster they date, I find.

There is one shot, though, that I’ve had for years and can’t let go of. It’s of a room with a kitchenette in the background and a living-dining area in the foreground. It’s small, and the decorating is classic rustic — but with a kick. There are pieces of painted furniture, linen slipcovered chairs and a few modern pieces mixed in. Nothing particularly noteworthy. But what gets me every time is the cozy feeling of a space that’s comfortable and has moments of bold color and pattern through the use of paint and fabric — charming without being sweet. It feels like a place to escape to and relax. I can’t do any of that in our city house; the scale is much bigger and the mood, serious.

For me, this shot is what cottage decorating is all about. It’s a place to play with old, mismatched pieces of furniture, reinventing them with paint and fabric. It’s where you don’t have to apologize for imperfection because those chips on favorite old plates and the worn and frayed edges on vintage throws are all part of the charm.

Here are a few tips for cottage decorating and shots of a great example of this style in a northern Michigan cottage.

Create A Textured Shell

White-painted cottage interiors are a classic option but even better is shiplap or tongue-and-groove wood panelling left natural or stained. You can run the boards vertically (traditional) or horizontally, which is more modern. I vote for vertical for a more classic look.

Keep Your Trim And Ceilings All One Color

White is ideal because it helps create a seamless background. Plus, it’s a nice, crisp contrasting color against the natural pine shiplap. Add light wood floors and you’ll have an envelope that will allow your furniture and art to float and really pop visually.