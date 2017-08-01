This New Ottawa Hotel Masters Modern Canadian Style

Situated in the bustling ByWard Market, the Andaz Hotel was designed by Toronto’s Mason Studio, which filled the hotel with gestures that give it a rich sense of place. Canadian artisans collaborated with Mason Studio on key elements, such as the lighting in the lobby by Hollis + Morris, which uses six different species of Canadian wood. Copper is a recurring material, inspired by the rooftops of the Parliament Buildings.

And each floor represents work by artists from a single province or territory, giving every level its own identity. Overall, natural woods, stones and metals combine for a minimal modern aesthetic.

In the suites, oak headboards and grey felt wall coverings set a cozy scene, while low-profile furniture doesn’t block the postcard views. For even more stunning scenery, head up to the 16th-floor rooftop bar, Copper Spirits & Sights, and settle into one of the banquettes that surround crackling firepits.