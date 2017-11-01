Ask Designer Brian Gluckstein Your Decorating Questions, Live From The Oakville Showhome

Join House & Home and the Princess Margaret Home Lottery on Monday, November 6, at noon EST for a Facebook Live Event with H&H’s Kimberley Brown and designer Brian Gluckstein. Ask Brian your showhome design and decorating questions during the video, or leave your questions below ahead of time. We’ll be streaming live from the luxurious showhome in Oakville, Ontario, on H&H’s Facebook page.

For now, catch up on all of our 2017 showhome tours below. Plus, order tickets to win this home here!



