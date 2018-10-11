Benjamin Moore Announces 2019 Color Of The Year!

Benjamin Moore just revealed its 2019 Color Of The Year as Metropolitan (AF-690). A cool grey, this tranquil hue encourages a moment of calm amidst the chaos of modern day life. “It’s a color in the neutral spectrum that references a contemplative state of mind and design. Not arresting nor aggressive, this understated yet glamorous grey creates a soothing, impactful common ground,” says Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore’s Director Of Strategic Design Intelligence.

Despite its subtleness — especially in comparison to 2018’s Color Of The Year, Caliente (AF-290), a strong and energetic red — there is a radiance to it that’s atypical of cloudy greys. It can carry the weight of bold colors, as evidenced by the above navy blue kitchen, and would look equally as great in a more tonal setting with a heavy dose of texture. After all, does anything feel more cozy than a grey-on-grey room, cup of tea in hand and surrounded by a wooly blanket? We can’t think of a more soothing escape.

What do you think of Benjamin Moore’s 2019 Color of the Year? Let us know in the comments below.