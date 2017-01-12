IDS17: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2017 Interior Design Show

Sunday, January 22, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Hot List

Noon – 1 p.m.

Lynda Reeves welcomes design insiders Tommy Smythe and Darcie Watson. Learn their key design moves and how they create their signature styles.

Top Design Tips & Tricks

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock talks with HGTV Canada’s Scott McGillivray and design editor Joel Bray on how to get today’s best looks.

Decorating 101: The Rules

3 – 4 p.m.

Lynda Reeves and Joel Bray cover the basics of decorating a room from start to finish. Learn the rules to rely on for a great look that won’t break your budget.

Discover show highlights and finds starting Thursday, January 19, on:

Use #IDS17 in your posts!

Tickets available online; talks free with admission.

Tickets, $19 in advance or $22 at the door.

Opening night tickets, $56 in advance or $61 at the door.

Learn more about the show at interiordesignshow.com.