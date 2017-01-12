IDS17: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2017 Interior Design Show
Sunday, January 22, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
The Hot List
Noon – 1 p.m.
Lynda Reeves welcomes design insiders Tommy Smythe and Darcie Watson. Learn their key design moves and how they create their signature styles.
Top Design Tips & Tricks
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock talks with HGTV Canada’s Scott McGillivray and design editor Joel Bray on how to get today’s best looks.
Decorating 101: The Rules
3 – 4 p.m.
Lynda Reeves and Joel Bray cover the basics of decorating a room from start to finish. Learn the rules to rely on for a great look that won’t break your budget.
Discover show highlights and finds starting Thursday, January 19, on:
- Facebook @houseandhomemagazine
- Instagram @houseandhomemag
- Snapchat @houseandhomemag
- Twitter @houseandhome
Use #IDS17 in your posts!
Tickets available online; talks free with admission.
Tickets, $19 in advance or $22 at the door.
Opening night tickets, $56 in advance or $61 at the door.
Learn more about the show at interiordesignshow.com.