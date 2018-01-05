IDS18: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2018 Interior Design Show

Come to our design talks on the Caesarstone Stage!

Sunday, January 21, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

IDS18The Looks We Love

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Brian Gluckstein predicts the coming trends and debates their staying power with host Lynda Reeves. It’s a “paddle battle” with two design gurus sharing their best advice!

 

IDS18Master Class

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Take a decorating lesson from Tommy Smythe and Richard Ouellette. Host Beth Hitchcock talks tips for creating lush and layered rooms with these two design stars.

 

IDS18The Force Is With Us

4 p.m to 5 p.m.

Visionary designer and thinker Karim Rashid explores the future of design and explains why soft, round and curvaceous lines are defining the world around us. Join host Lynda Reeves in a lively Q&A with a design luminary.

Photographer:
Naomi Finlay (Brian’s portrait)/Gabor Jurina (Lynda’s portrait)/André Rider (Richard’s portrait)/Virginia Macdonald (Beth’s portrait)/Brandon Barré (Tommy’s portrait)/Oscar Valle (Karim’s portrait)
