IDS18: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2018 Interior Design Show

Sunday, January 21, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Looks We Love

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Brian Gluckstein predicts the coming trends and debates their staying power with host Lynda Reeves. It’s a “paddle battle” with two design gurus sharing their best advice!

Master Class

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Take a decorating lesson from Tommy Smythe and Richard Ouellette. Host Beth Hitchcock talks tips for creating lush and layered rooms with these two design stars.

The Force Is With Us

4 p.m to 5 p.m.

Visionary designer and thinker Karim Rashid explores the future of design and explains why soft, round and curvaceous lines are defining the world around us. Join host Lynda Reeves in a lively Q&A with a design luminary.

Discover show highlights and finds starting Thursday, January 18, on:

Tickets available online; talks free with admission.

Tickets, $19 in advance or $22 at the door.

Opening night tickets, $56 in advance or $61 at the door.

Learn more about the show at interiordesignshow.com.