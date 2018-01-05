IDS18: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2018 Interior Design Show
Sunday, January 21, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
The Looks We Love
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Brian Gluckstein predicts the coming trends and debates their staying power with host Lynda Reeves. It’s a “paddle battle” with two design gurus sharing their best advice!
Master Class
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Take a decorating lesson from Tommy Smythe and Richard Ouellette. Host Beth Hitchcock talks tips for creating lush and layered rooms with these two design stars.
The Force Is With Us
4 p.m to 5 p.m.
Visionary designer and thinker Karim Rashid explores the future of design and explains why soft, round and curvaceous lines are defining the world around us. Join host Lynda Reeves in a lively Q&A with a design luminary.
Discover show highlights and finds starting Thursday, January 18, on:
- Instagram @houseandhomemag
- Twitter @houseandhome
- Facebook @houseandhomemagazine
Use #HHSTYLE and #IDS18 in your posts!
Tickets available online; talks free with admission.
Tickets, $19 in advance or $22 at the door.
Opening night tickets, $56 in advance or $61 at the door.
Learn more about the show at interiordesignshow.com.