Ikea Responds To Balenciaga’s Look-A-Like Bag With A Brilliant Ad

Last week, Balenciaga went viral when people noticed its $2,145 blue “shopper tote” looked strikingly like Ikea’s 99-cent Frakta shopping bag. Now Ikea has debuted a sassy ad in response to the comparisons.

In the ad, the Swedish brand provides a breakdown of how to identify “the original” from Balenciaga’s look-a-like:

1) Shake it. If it rustles, it’s the real deal.

2) Multifunctional. It can carry hockey gear, bricks, and even water.

3) Throw it in the dirt. A true Frakta is simply rinsed off with a garden hose when dirty.

4) Fold it. Are you able to fold it to the size of a small purse? If the answer is yes, congratulations.

5) Look inside. The original has an authentic Ikea tag.

6) Price tag. Only $0.99.

Johan Holmgren, creative director at Acne – Ikea’s agency partner – told AdWeek that he finds Balenciaga’s possible Ikea tribute “unexpected and brilliant.”

A giant fashion label mimicking your design? We’d be deeply flattered, too!