Learn How To Garden Like A Pro At This Seminar

Ever dream of designing your own garden? Now you can! Landscape designer Meredyth Hilton, whose work has been featured in House & Home magazine on numerous occasions, is offering a five-week seminar starting April 26 from 7 to 9 pm at Lil’ Baci Restaurant in Toronto. You’ll learn everything from developing design ideas to understanding the basic cost.

For more information, visit Meredyth’s website.