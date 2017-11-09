These Toronto Condos Mimic Boutique Scandinavian Hotels

A brand new building titled Peter & Adelaide is being built in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District by Graywood Developments. With pricing starting in the $300,ooos, the 47-storey tower will offer everything from studios to three-bedroom suites designed by U31 Inc.

Inspired by the modernist functionalism of boutique hotels in Scandinavia and Toronto’s own Distillery District, the building will feature brick-and-beam architecture with a contemporary spin. “The style of the city is wonderfully diverse yet incredibly accepting: anything goes so long as it’s authentic and strong,” explains Kelly Cray, who helmed the design.

For freelancers and entrepreneurs working remotely, a communal workspace will be available. “The workspace is reminiscent of a creative hub you might find in Silicon Valley with bright colors and playful pieces such as foosball and billiards tables.”

Other amenities will include a gym, an oversized dining room, and a hotel-quality lounge featuring a double-sided fireplace. The building will also have a rooftop swimming pool and reflection pool, complete with cabanas and lounges. “We wanted a complete space where residents feel they never need to leave to conduct business or to entertain,” explains Kelly.

