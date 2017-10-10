How One Designer Lived In 425 Square Feet — And Loved It!

H&H: What’s the most important aspect of designing for small spaces?

LK: Don’t rush into making final decisions unless you’ve lived in a space for a period of time — your patterns will dictate where pieces end up. I talk to clients about every function: what they do on a daily basis, where they eat dinner, how they use the kitchen. Habits influence how you create an environment. Also, in a small space, you need to consider how objects look next to one another. For example, everything in my apartment was visible at all times, so it all had to work cohesively.

H&H: What lessons have you learned from downsizing?

LK: I had a lot of things out on display in the 1,200-square-foot apartment I lived in before downsizing. A smaller space requires you to curate the objects that make you happy. I thought, ‘OK, either I live in an apartment that’s cluttered all the time, or I take an edited approach.’ I purged school documents and personal items you tend to hold onto but don’t look at for years.

H&H: What was your favorite thing about living here?

LK: I like that it forced me to live more simply. I’m not a slave to my stuff anymore.