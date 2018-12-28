This Charcoal Grey Kitchen Foregoes The Usual Formula

Charged with designing a showhome kitchen in London, Ontario, designers Lea Legg and Angela Bobanovic knew just where to start: by tossing the usual formula out the window. “We knew from the beginning we wanted the kitchen to be unique but still have that comfortable feeling; to feel layered and interesting while not being fussy,” says Lea. As part of a house that was designed for a home lottery, the 361-square-foot kitchen also needed to function well. “We envisioned it being used by a family who loves to cook and bake together, entertain and live daily life around that island,” she adds. An eclectic palette of materials, old world millwork and a super-efficient layout proved the perfect recipe for the space. Once an empty shell, the charcoal grey kitchen is now a welcoming spot for future homeowners to cook, dine and catch up with friends.

“Don’t be afraid to mix materials,” says Lea (right). “Often, when you find a space irresistible, it’s because it hit that perfect mix!” Here, the designers offset metal sliding door hardware and warm wood flooring with glossy ceramic tile and gold-toned lighting.

Lea and Angela divided the kitchen into zones for food prep, dining and mixing cocktails. “Having the separate pantry and bar area allowed us to have a functional, symmetrical layout in the main working space, with room for true chef’s appliances,” says Lea.

Clean-lined open shelving crafted from bold black metal punctuates the kitchen and keeps it grounded. An inky faucet, set of dining chairs and trio of candlesticks enhance the graphic effect.

Bespoke millwork — such as this kitchen’s slim, built-in workspace — makes any space feel high-end. Tucked next to the wine fridge, the desk is the ideal spot to plan a menu or pour a drink.