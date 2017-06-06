The One Wallpaper Print We’re Seeing Everywhere Right Now

Take a quick peruse of Pinterest and you’re sure to notice fresh fronds popping up everywhere. Beverly Hills Hotel-style banana leaves and fan-like philodendron have been hot for some time, gracing everything from textiles to stationery. And while we love all sorts of leafy patterns, too, we’re particularly drawn to the classic areca palm print. Its fresh, fun and perfect for the warmer months (or colder ones, when you’re dreaming of sunny days).

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the print has appeared in H&H twice in recent years. Both times, Toronto-based designer Sabrina Albanese clad walls in lush palms, balancing the pattern out with quieter cabinetry, tile and stone. The palm print wallpaper made a bold and eye-catching addition to both a kitchen and a bathroom, proving the versatility of the exotic print.

Want to bring feathery palms into your own rooms? There are plenty of wallpapers on the market to choose from, depending on your personal style and the sort of look you want to achieve. Here are just a few of our favorite picks…

Classic

If you like to go the timeless route, consider a lifelike design in a fresh shade of green. Graham & Brown’s Honolulu is a super livable option, while Anthropologie’s Fanned Fronds offers just a touch of depth.

Abstract

For a modern look, go for an abstract interpretation. Depending on how you look at it, Serena & Lily’s Palm wallpaper could look like areca palm or philodendron, but either way it’s a cool, high-contrast pick. Cole & Son’s Deco Palm puts a more colorful spin on the motif.

Subdued

If quieter pattern is more your speed, check out Anthology’s wispy Peninsula Palm, which comes in a soft, neutral colorway. Thibault’s Palm Springs is another good option, and offers just a hint of texture.

Bold

Prefer your patterns punchy and memorable? Aimée Wilder’s sky blue Jungle Dream features birds and other creatures hidden among the palms — a fun pick for a kids’ room — while noted fashion designer Matthew Williamson’s Tropicana delivers bold color in spades.

Painterly

An artful mural is a beautiful option for any room, whether modern or traditional. The key is to pair it with neutral-toned trim, window coverings and linens to keep the focus on the intricate design. Early Views of India by the venerable designers at de Gournay is a stunning choice, as is Croisette – Rainette by Christian Lacroix.