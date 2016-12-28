Updated Classics: Zebra Stripes

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

The iconic look of black and white is graphic and immediately recognizable, but there’s a shift from zebra hides (although the version we show below is faux) to a more graphic wall treatment that envelops a space. The exuberant, exotic effect is the same, but humane.

Classic Pick: A faux zebra hide is perfectly in step with the sharp black and white art and furnishings in this living room, designed by Christine Ralphs. A waterfall table doesn’t obscure the punchy pattern, which adds interest to the pale wood floors, and defines this seating area.

Fresh Spin: Zebra wallpaper in a chic grey colorway is the perfect backdrop, according to the designer of this room, Richard Ouellette. He advises against separating the bold pattern away from the herd and isolating it on an accent wall; the stripes’ natural variations are more subtle when they roam freely through many rooms, as seen above in his own apartment. “If you used it on one feature wall, it would scream at you,” Richard explains.