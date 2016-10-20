Visit The Vancouver Home + Design Show

Mark your calendars! The Vancouver Home + Design Show will be held from October 27 – 30 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Get expert advice from the industry’s top home and design talent including Mia Parres & Rob Evans of HGTV’s The Expandables, Todd Talbot of W Network’s Love It Or List It Vancouver, CityTV Cityline guest expert Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault, plus many more!

Highlights include live cooking demonstrations featuring local culinary favorites, complimentary one-on-one consultation with established interior designers and real estate marketing professionals, and a market where visitors can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces from a curated collection of canvases, prints, and photographs by local artists.

For more information and tickets, click here.