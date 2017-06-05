How To Cook Like A Pro With Ina Garten

After 24 seasons of decadent dining in East Hampton, the Barefoot Contessa is back — and she’s looking to stir things up. In her new Food Network show Cook Like A Pro, Ina Garten is all smiles as she teaches fans her tricks of the trade.

“People email me the craziest questions,” Ina told People. “I really wanted to do all those little things I’ve learned professionally over the years that will make people feel like they can cook with confidence.”

The show airs Sundays at 11a.m. ET on Food Network in the U.S., but in case you can’t tune in, we’ve compiled some of Ina’s top Instagram tips for cooking and entertaining below. In Ina’s signature simple style, they’ll have you saying her famous words, “How easy is that?” in no time.

1. Bring the outdoors in. Ina tends to decorate with warm, natural materials and neutral colors for a classic look that lets the food take center stage.

I love the warmth of neutral colors and natural materials. The light streaming in on this glorious day and the peek at the garden outside make it come alive. #happy #home A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

2. Plan ahead. Ina is all about easy prep to reduce stress on the day of your event. Having frozen dessert on-hand means you’re always ready for last-minute guests.

3. Use what you have on hand. Often pieces can do double-duty, like these simple water glasses that Ina used for her blooms. She also recommends displaying fresh herbs for a bouquet that’s both pretty and functional.

An easy tip for stylish centerpieces – choose one flower and use lots of them! And one more thing – instead of finding lots of matching vases for my flowers, I just use water glasses! Simple and elegant – my favorite combination. A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:45am PST

4. Opt for a classic palette. Ina knows that white and silver are a winning combination. Neutral enough to go with everything, it’s also “lovely to look at,” says Ina.

I love to combine white china and old hotel silver on the kitchen shelves. It’s not just lovely to look at, but I use it all! A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

5. Keep it simple. Not every dish you serve has to be complicated. Sometimes all you need are fresh flavors and simple ingredients, like this effortless yet impressive cheese platter.