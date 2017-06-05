How To Cook Like A Pro With Ina Garten
After 24 seasons of decadent dining in East Hampton, the Barefoot Contessa is back — and she’s looking to stir things up. In her new Food Network show Cook Like A Pro, Ina Garten is all smiles as she teaches fans her tricks of the trade.
“People email me the craziest questions,” Ina told People. “I really wanted to do all those little things I’ve learned professionally over the years that will make people feel like they can cook with confidence.”
The show airs Sundays at 11a.m. ET on Food Network in the U.S., but in case you can’t tune in, we’ve compiled some of Ina’s top Instagram tips for cooking and entertaining below. In Ina’s signature simple style, they’ll have you saying her famous words, “How easy is that?” in no time.
1. Bring the outdoors in. Ina tends to decorate with warm, natural materials and neutral colors for a classic look that lets the food take center stage.
I love the warmth of neutral colors and natural materials. The light streaming in on this glorious day and the peek at the garden outside make it come alive. #happy #home A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on
2. Plan ahead. Ina is all about easy prep to reduce stress on the day of your event. Having frozen dessert on-hand means you’re always ready for last-minute guests.
Frozen Key Lime Pie is the perfect make-ahead summer dessert! I like to make two at a time and store them in the freezer so I have dessert ready for last minute guests. If you don’t feel comfortable piping, you can simply spread the whipped cream on top for a nice country look. Just be sure you defrost the pie for 15 minutes before you serve it, so it’s easy to slice. The recipe link is in my profile! #BCFamilyStyle
3. Use what you have on hand. Often pieces can do double-duty, like these simple water glasses that Ina used for her blooms. She also recommends displaying fresh herbs for a bouquet that’s both pretty and functional.
4. Opt for a classic palette. Ina knows that white and silver are a winning combination. Neutral enough to go with everything, it’s also “lovely to look at,” says Ina.
5. Keep it simple. Not every dish you serve has to be complicated. Sometimes all you need are fresh flavors and simple ingredients, like this effortless yet impressive cheese platter.
Easiest Cheese Platter! #cookingforjeffrey #2weekstogo
