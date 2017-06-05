ina garten new show

How To Cook Like A Pro With Ina Garten

After 24 seasons of decadent dining in East Hampton, the Barefoot Contessa is back — and she’s looking to stir things up. In her new Food Network show Cook Like A Pro, Ina Garten is all smiles as she teaches fans her tricks of the trade.

“People email me the craziest questions,” Ina told People. “I really wanted to do all those little things I’ve learned professionally over the years that will make people feel like they can cook with confidence.”

The show airs Sundays at 11a.m. ET on Food Network in the U.S., but in case you can’t tune in, we’ve compiled some of Ina’s top Instagram tips for cooking and entertaining below. In Ina’s signature simple style, they’ll have you saying her famous words, “How easy is that?” in no time.

1. Bring the outdoors in. Ina tends to decorate with warm, natural materials and neutral colors for a classic look that lets the food take center stage.

2. Plan ahead. Ina is all about easy prep to reduce stress on the day of your event. Having frozen dessert on-hand means you’re always ready for last-minute guests.

3. Use what you have on hand. Often pieces can do double-duty, like these simple water glasses that Ina used for her blooms. She also recommends displaying fresh herbs for a bouquet that’s both pretty and functional.

4. Opt for a classic palette. Ina knows that white and silver are a winning combination. Neutral enough to go with everything, it’s also “lovely to look at,” says Ina.

5. Keep it simple. Not every dish you serve has to be complicated. Sometimes all you need are fresh flavors and simple ingredients, like this effortless yet impressive cheese platter.

 

Easiest Cheese Platter! #cookingforjeffrey #2weekstogo

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

