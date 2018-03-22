Get 3 Spectacular Salad Recipes The Cookbook Saladish

Touted as the woman who created the kale salad two decades ago at The City Bakery in New York, Ilene Rosen certainly knows her leafy greens. In Saladish, she continues her commitment to all things vegetal with salad recipes that are all about layers of flavor, contrasting textures and plenty of nutrition.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try!

Charred Squash With Spicy Cucumbers

Tofu Shirataki Noodles With Spicy Thai Basil Pesto

Yellow Beets And Harissa Onions