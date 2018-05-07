Try 3 Recipes From Joanna Gaines’ Cookbook, Magnolia Table

HGTV’s Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines can now add cookbook author to her long list accomplishments with the recent release of Magnolia Table: A Collection Of Recipes For Gathering. The book features 125 recipes from the Gaines family favorites, and classic comfort selections from her and husband Chip’s new Waco restaurant, Magnolia Table.

We’re sharing three recipes from the cookbook that are classics but offer a slight twist!

Fried Chicken With Sticky Poppyseed Jam

Peach Caprese

Chocolate Chip Cookies