Best Paint Colors
The Top 10 Paint Colours For 2026
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on March 4, 2026
House & Home’s 2026 Paint Report reveals the top colours for the year. From
Benjamin Moore’s Silhouette— an earthy espresso shade — to Sherwin-Williams’ Universal Khaki, a warm neutral that resembles plaster, we predict the trending hues that are hot for 2026.
To prove the popularlity of these paint shades, these 10 hues have spilled over into decorating and furniture. If you aren’t ready to commit to painting your walls a trending shade like Pineapple Crush or Blackberry, update your rooms instead with a glossy lamp, punchy chair or drape in one of these shades. Click through to see what made the list of our top 10 paint colours for 2026, with colour-coded accessories that may be the invitation you need to breathe new life into rooms this spring.
Silhouette
Benjamin Moore’s 2026 Colour of the Year dives into the dark end of the spectrum with a commanding charcoal-espresso shade inspired by haberdashery. Applied on walls, it makes neutral furniture and rugs pop and, in this room, it shows off the lines of a shapely settee.
Photographer: Courtesy of Benjamin Moore
Products:
Silhoette(AF-655),
Benjamin Moore.
Designer: Benjamin Moore
Santana Sofa in Nexus Chocolate, $2249. Urban Barn
Praxi Table Lamp in Charcoal, $260. Must
Blackberry
We’ve seen the rise of rich purples, and this one balances the juicy hue of ripe fruit with a hint of brown for livability. In a closet by Sappho Griffin, this mellow shade is used to colour drench with painted walls, trim and millwork, and a co-ordinated tile treatment.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Products:
Blackberry (SW 7577),
Sherwin-Williams.
Designer: Sappho Griffin, Shingle & Stone
&Tradition vP9 Flower Pot portable lamp, $535. DWR
Day Spa
Traditional blues are a go-to in English kitchens, but in this showroom space by deVOL Kitchens, a navy that edges closer to a blackened indigo feels fresh. It’s a perfect marriage of the two shades, and it makes brass hardware glow like jewelry.
Products:
Day Spa (0634),
Cloverdale Paint.
Designer: deVOL Kitchens
LOMMARP dark blue-green cabinet, $449. IKEA
Ligne Roset Blown Glass vase in Indigo Blue, $322. Must Société
Modern Pillow in teal, $295. Elte
Green Ground
This shade has all the crispness of a snapped celery stick inside the Brooklyn apartment of fashion Instagrammer Tony Liu of Diet Prada. The atmospheric shade is part of the dirty pastel trend, which The New York Times describes as colours with a dose of “colloidal silver, often mixed with dabs of grey, black or ochre.”
Photographer: Chris Mottalini
Products:
Green Ground (206),
Farrow & Ball.
Designer: Tony Liu and Patrick O’Donnell
Tinted Glass Bubble Candle Holder in green, $18. Must Société
Velvet cushion with piping detail in light green, $20. H&M Home
Hidden Gem
Tapping into the trend for mysterious, smoky shades, Behr’s 2026 Colour of the Year is a shape-shifting saturated teal that reads differently depending on the light — vibrant in the morning, and mellow in the evening.
Photographer: courtesy of Behr
Products:
Hidden Gem (N430-6A),
Behr
Designer: Behr
EKENÄSET armchair in Kelinge gray-turquoise, $299. IKEA
Masquerade
Pastels move away from nursery territory and get a grown-up look when cut with brown tones. While this shade has a warm, cocooning effect, it also casts a flattering glow on everyone in the room.
Photographer: courtesy of Little Greene Paint & Paper
Products:
Masquerade (334),
Little Greene Paint & Paper.
SANELA curtain panels in pink, $89. IKEA
Desdemone Upholstered Bed by Ligne Roset in pink, Price Upon Request. Must Société
Stitched Mohair throw in Strawberry cream & Ivory, $545. Elte
Mid Azure Green
For those who love traditional jewel tones but want something that feels new, this deep, striking green gets a charge from energetic teal. Rooted in heritage, the shade evokes historical manor rooms.
Photographer: courtesy of Little Greene Paint & Paper
Products:
Mid Azure Green, (96),
Little Greene Paint & Paper.
6-pack of taper candles in dark green, $25. H&M Home
Pineapple Crush
After years of being benched on the design sidelines, yellow has reclaimed the spotlight. This soft hue has a luscious quality that recalls lemon chiffon pies and dappled sunlight, and it’s been popping up with greater frequency lately — especially in kitchens.
Photographer: Laure Joliet
Products:
Pineapple Crush (P320-4),
Behr.
Designer: Reath Design
SPETSBOJ dimmable table lamp in yellow, $15. IKEA
GULLABERG 3-drawer dresser in yellow, $299. IKEA
Womb Chair in citron, $9970. DWR
Sail Cloth
To make rooms feel less stark and more cosy, this white is grounded by a warm beige undertone. In a living room, it works in concert with timeless touches such as burnished metals, warm woods and bouclé.
Photographer: Benjamin Moore
Products:
Sail Cloth (OC-142),
Benjamin Moore.
Universal Khaki
Once a builder-basic staple, this neutral has re-emerged as a favourite hue for 2026. It echoes the warmth of raw timber, linen, lambswool and plaster, and it’s a perfect backdrop for enhancing natural materials without overpowering them.
Photographer: Sherwin-Williams
Products:
Universal Khaki (SW 6150), HGTV Home by
Sherwin-Williams.
Designer: Farah Altoumah
CANVAS Baysville modular outdoor sectional, Price Upon Request. Canadian Tire
Babar Ottoman in fawn faux shearling, $435. Elte MKT
Etna Paper Mache Bowl, $156. Ah-Bohd
3 Trending Paint Applications to Try
1. High-gloss Rooms
A designer favourite, high-gloss finishes instantly impart glamour. To add even more impact to high-gloss walls, designer Tamara Kaye-Honey painted out all the millwork in this home office to rich effect. “Deep claret in a high-gloss finish and collected vintage pieces reveal our reverence for craft and the art of tension — a space is designed not just for how it looks, but for how it makes one feel. To me, beauty is sensory, soulful and ever so slightly undone.”
2. Unexpected Pairings
Spin the colour wheel and play matchmaker with shades that don’t sit right next to each other. Surprising combinations amp up the inherent intensity of each colour, making them look livelier. Or, create a signature mix by pairing two shades that seem destined for each other.
3. Bold Trim Colour
Trim shouldn’t be an afterthought: elevate it with its own punchy colour profile. In this bedroom, terracotta gives distinction and character to the windows and door frames, baseboards, crown mouldings and radiator.