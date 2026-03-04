The Top 10 Paint Colours For 2026

House & Home’s 2026 Paint Report reveals the top colours for the year. From Benjamin Moore’s Silhouette— an earthy espresso shade — to Sherwin-Williams’ Universal Khaki, a warm neutral that resembles plaster, we predict the trending hues that are hot for 2026.

To prove the popularlity of these paint shades, these 10 hues have spilled over into decorating and furniture. If you aren’t ready to commit to painting your walls a trending shade like Pineapple Crush or Blackberry, update your rooms instead with a glossy lamp, punchy chair or drape in one of these shades. Click through to see what made the list of our top 10 paint colours for 2026, with colour-coded accessories that may be the invitation you need to breathe new life into rooms this spring.