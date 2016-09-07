Inside A Renovated 1780s Cape Cod Saltbox

Gardiner Museum CEO Kelvin Browne and his husband fell in love with the Outer Cape when they visited New York friends at their weekend home in Truro, a village a few miles south of Provincetown, at the busy town at the tip of the Cape. They found themselves purchasing a 1780s saltbox in the area just one month later. The dignified two-bedroom was in rough shape, but it was set on a magnificent 1 1⁄4-acre property overlooking a pond and with access to the Pamet River.

“We liked our friends’ renovation of their ‘antique’ (the term used for heritage houses on the Cape), so we brought in their architect, Dan Costa, and contractor, John Hopkins, as well as Todd Westrick, a local landscape designer,” says Kelvin. See inside the renovated space that’s full of character and East Coast charm.