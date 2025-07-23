Decorating & Design

Are Coffee Bars The New Kitchen Stars?

Author: Wendy Jacob + Talia Hart

Published on July 23, 2025

Stunning enamel stoves and range hoods traditionally get the starring role in kitchens, but there’s been a shift towards creating a design moment with a striking coffee bar. A designated spot to make your fresh brew sparks joy and invites you to show off a well-loved coffee maker — and its barista-worthy accessories. Plus, it doubles as a self-serve drinks station when hosting friends and family. Below, see how designers seamlessly integrate coffee stations into their clients’ hardworking hubs. In some cases, they’re tucked behind pocket doors, but other options elevate them into focal points. These coffee bar stations are ones you’ll want to wake up to!

coffee bar stations

The coffee bar niche in this kitchen is a real wake-up call courtesy of the bright, aquamarine paint colour (Benjamin’s Moore’s languid blue, Lazy Sunday) that highlights the inset beadboard panelling.

Photographer: Justin Van Leeuwen
Designer: Yves A. Lefebvre (interior design), Douglas Dawson (architectural design)/
coffee bar stations

This beautiful coffee bar goes a long way to establishing the quaint English vibe of this Quebec kitchen. The brass rail for the mugs, petite landscape and brass hardware are the perfect complement to the dramatic grey cabinets (Sico’s Wet Asphalt).

Photographer: Photographie Intérieure Co.
Designer: Architecture, Nathalie St-Martin/Design, Faye Martel
coffee bar stations

This standalone, tiled coffee bar does double duty as it separates the kitchen from the family room. Plus, boasting a glossy black backsplash with tiles laid in two distinct patterns, the bar is also equipped with a microwave and fridge drawer.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Michaela Burns (interior design), Stan Makow (architecture)
coffee bar stations

Located in a pantry just around the corner from this Vancouver home’s kitchen, this coffee bar’s substantial shelf, flat-face cabinets and swirling Caesarstone backsplash has a pared back, modern look.

Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Stephanie Brown (interior design), Stuart Howard Architects (architecture)
coffee bar stations

The genius of the coffee bar in this Toronto home is that the TV screen practically melts into the background — and it can be closed off by pocket doors.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture Nicholas Discenz/Design Lyndsey Jacobs
white and wood kitchen with coffee bar stations

A hidden coffee station in this loft kitchen helps keep counters clear, plus, the pocket doors slide out of the way for full access. The wood shelf adds an artisanal touch, and it’s set high enough to accommodate appliances.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Nicci Harrison
coffee bar stations

This sleek coffee station is contrasted with a subtly veined backsplash and portrait in a gilded frame, making this niche more of a design feature. The nearby mini fridge is handy for storing cream and milk if needed. (And other beverages!)

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Jack Creasy Design (interior design), Dewson Architects (architectural design)
modern farmhouse kitchen with coffee bar stations

A coffee bar designed by Ami McKay features pocket doors and a base that slides out for easy use when customizing the brew.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay
coffee bar stations

Ceramicist Sara Wood’s kitchen has an old world vibe thanks to the heavily veined marble that backs it. The drawers pull out to make prep easier and also store plenty of coffee gadgets.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home
Designer: Sara Wood
coffee bar stations

Details like reeded wood make coffee niches stand out. This cottage dining area with an integrated coffee bar is ideal for entertaining since weekend guests can help themselves, and the pocket doors hide everything away once the morning rush slows.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Architecture Jim Aalders/Design Lisa Moody

