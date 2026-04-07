Designer Ami McKay Brings Light, Colour And Curves To An Early-1970s Vancouver Home

What happens when a family who loves colour meets a house that doesn’t have any? In this “Vancouver Special” — a boxy house style built for efficiency rather than beauty — designer Ami McKay flipped the floor plan and leaned in to bold hues to create a home that now feels joyful, grounded and personal.

The transformation began the moment homeowner Julie Wilson shared her wish list. “She told me she’d always dreamed of a yellow kitchen and a pink bathroom,” says Ami. “I got so excited — I knew right away these clients were unafraid of colour, creativity and a bit of playful magic.”

The renovation took eight months and involved significant structural work, including rebuilding the lower-level foundation. Staying within budget was a challenge (“We did go over by about 25 per cent,” admits Julie), but the impact has been profound. “Having a home designed exactly to your life is an immense privilege,” she says. “Being surrounded by beauty and calm every day has made a real difference in how we feel.”

That sense of calm is the result of careful, deliberate choices. By working with the home’s original footprint rather than against it, Ami showed how even one of Vancouver’s most maligned house styles can be elevated with thoughtful design. In the end, this Vancouver Special doesn’t deny what it is — it simply shows what it can become.

Keep reading for a tour of the home!