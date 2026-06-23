Decorating & Design
The Curvy Design Detail We’re Loving — and It’s Not an Arch
Author: Talia Hart
Published on June 23, 2026
Curves continue to shape interiors, but it’s not
arches that are catching our eye right now. From wood millwork with scalloped edges to lighting, textiles and furniture, this playful silhouette brings a sense of whimsy and craftsmanship to every room. Whether used as a subtle accent or a statement-making flourish, see how designers and homeowners are embracing the curvy design move throughout the home.
A scalloped breakfast banquette set below a painted original brick wall creates a striking focal point in this Toronto semi.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Parris McKenna
This bedroom is a tween’s dream, boasting a wavy pink headboard and the cutest marigold-hued wallpaper in a topiary print.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Gillian Gillies
A scalloped-edge shower curtain adds softness to this bathroom. Pro tip: While there are many beautiful off-the-shelf versions, a custom shower curtain will fit the dimensions and palette of your space perfectly.
Photographer: Carolina Andrade
Designer: Natalie Owens, Stil James Studio.
A scalloped edge detail in Angela Wheeler’s cottage kitchen is a recurring design element, seen here anchoring open kitchen shelves.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Angela Wheeler Design
The scalloped detail continues in the kitchen banquette, bringing a playful touch to the wood-clad space.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Angela Wheeler Design
In fashion stylist Erica Wark’s bedroom, a scalloped chair with a spotted seat is fun with the textured Kelly Wearstler table lamp and leopard-print accent pillow.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tom Design Studio
A cast-iron radiator is the ideal spot for a custom-made shelf with a saucy scalloped edge painted in deep sapphire blue.
Photographer: Paul Raeside
Designer: Beata Heuman
For this dining room that seats 16, the table features a custom white oak exaggerated dovetail design, with a gorgeous scalloped base.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Collective Studio
Scalloped blinds lend a playful touch to this principal bathroom by TOM Design Collective.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
In this dining room, a double pedestal dining table may look like an heirloom, but it’s brand-new, as the playful scalloped details attest. “I wanted this house to feel restful and inviting,” says the designer.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese
The girls’ bathroom has scalloped light fixtures and a sage vanity with channelled drawer fronts.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: iffany Leigh Design
The breakfast nook features a scalloped wood table that feels right at home in the modern farmhouse setting.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Keri MacLellan.
This tiny pool in Texas is livened up by a mod scalloped tile border.
Designer: Yardzen