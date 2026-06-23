The Curvy Design Detail We’re Loving — and It’s Not an Arch

Curves continue to shape interiors, but it’s not arches that are catching our eye right now. From wood millwork with scalloped edges to lighting, textiles and furniture, this playful silhouette brings a sense of whimsy and craftsmanship to every room. Whether used as a subtle accent or a statement-making flourish, see how designers and homeowners are embracing the curvy design move throughout the home.

A scalloped breakfast banquette set below a painted original brick wall creates a striking focal point in this Toronto semi. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Parris McKenna This bedroom is a tween’s dream, boasting a wavy pink headboard and the cutest marigold-hued wallpaper in a topiary print. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Designer: Gillian Gillies A scalloped-edge shower curtain adds softness to this bathroom. Pro tip: While there are many beautiful off-the-shelf versions, a custom shower curtain will fit the dimensions and palette of your space perfectly. Photographer: Carolina Andrade Designer: Natalie Owens, Stil James Studio. A scalloped edge detail in Angela Wheeler’s cottage kitchen is a recurring design element, seen here anchoring open kitchen shelves. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Angela Wheeler Design The scalloped detail continues in the kitchen banquette, bringing a playful touch to the wood-clad space. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Angela Wheeler Design In fashion stylist Erica Wark’s bedroom, a scalloped chair with a spotted seat is fun with the textured Kelly Wearstler table lamp and leopard-print accent pillow. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Tom Design Studio A cast-iron radiator is the ideal spot for a custom-made shelf with a saucy scalloped edge painted in deep sapphire blue. Photographer: Paul Raeside Designer: Beata Heuman For this dining room that seats 16, the table features a custom white oak exaggerated dovetail design, with a gorgeous scalloped base. Photographer: Niamh Barry Designer: Collective Studio Scalloped blinds lend a playful touch to this principal bathroom by TOM Design Collective. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: TOM Design Collective In this dining room, a double pedestal dining table may look like an heirloom, but it’s brand-new, as the playful scalloped details attest. “I wanted this house to feel restful and inviting,” says the designer. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Sabrina Albanese The girls’ bathroom has scalloped light fixtures and a sage vanity with channelled drawer fronts. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: iffany Leigh Design The breakfast nook features a scalloped wood table that feels right at home in the modern farmhouse setting. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Keri MacLellan. This tiny pool in Texas is livened up by a mod scalloped tile border. Designer: Yardzen