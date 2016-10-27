Designer Destination: The Pitcher Inn In Vermont

Set in Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, The Pitcher Inn is just the type of place you’d want to retreat to after a day spent outside in the crisp fall air. The building is a Civil War-ear lodging house that was given new life in 1997 when it was revamped into the charming Pitcher Inn. What sets this hotel apart is the whimsically decorated suites — they’re each inviting and unique. Take a look inside and get inspired by the rustic and woodsy interior.

During the fall, the foliage sets off the clean and classic colonial architecture. Chester Arthur Suite Named after the 21st U.S. President, Vermont-born Chester Arthur, this room mimics the style of the White House during his time in office. A romantic mix of Victorian and neoclassical elements, like the richly colored chairs stately columns, pays homage to quintessential American style. In the bathroom, two mahogany mirrors bring elegance to the exposed pipe double vanity. Off-set faucets atop a marble counter tie the classic vintage look together. Hayloft Suite Found in the top level of the property’s barn, this rustic room has a cabin feel. A tartan quilt brings coziness to the crisp white bedding, while the equine-themed roman blinds are a fun twist. A natural stone asymmetrical mantel is reminiscent of a rocky mountain and plays off the geography outdoors. The stone grey is a cool contrast to the warm tones in the rest of the space. Colonial Suite This suite is a tribute to The Pitcher Inn’s earliest days as a simple 18th century village farmhouse. Pastoral wallpaper and a blue and white palette keep things bright and airy. Humble beadboard paired with a rich stone countertop is a classic mix of high-low. Calvin Coolidge Suite What’s more presidential than a stately four poster bed? This suite is named after another Vermont-born President, Calvin Coolidge, in homage to the handsome lodging he would have grown up in. On the opposite wall, a village mural captures the the local charm of the Inn’s surroundings.