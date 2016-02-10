Editor’s Picks: 10 Little Luxuries Under $30
Design editor Lauren Petroff shares her favorite inexpensive indulgences.
Sometimes it’s the small things in life that make the biggest impact. A beautiful thank-you card, a bouquet of flowers, a lovely pen to write with…these are all things that make even the dreariest days feel special.
Looking to brighten the spirits of someone you love (or even your own)? Here are 10 affordable finds that will do the trick.
Fresh fragrances instantly elevate the feeling of a room. A pretty scented candle — like this one from Voluspa perfumed with cade wood, lavender and verbena — will remind you that spring is just around the corner.
A small marble dish adds just the right amount of luxury to any tabletop or vignette. I’d use this plate from Indigo as a catchall by my front door, or as a jewelry dish on my nightstand.
While I’m sure we’re all deeply dependent on our digital calendars to keep track of everyday details, an illustrated paper calendar provides a sweet visual reminder — and doubles as whimsical wall art.
You don’t have to invest in a pricey pen and ink set to enjoy the rich fluidity of a fountain pen; there are plenty of great, inexpensive options out there. One hidden gem is a Toronto store called Wonder Pens where you can take your pick of modern and classic quills, and pair them with endless styles of ink.
Who doesn’t love receiving snail mail? Sending a hand-written thank-you card is not only a courteous gesture, but a memorable one, too. I find these plant-themed notes from Papyrus particularly charming.
Bringing in freshly cut flowers is an instant, no-fail way to brighten up a space. Plus, it’s easy to put together an impressive bunch for under $30. I like to go to flower markets and get a little creative, combining whatever seasonal blooms catch my eye.
For those of us with hyper-busy schedules, it’s often a real luxury to be able to kick back with a good book. A weighty brass bookmark will make a fine addition to that novel you’ve been dying to finish.
Drizzled over salads, pizzas or freshly sliced baguettes, artisanal olive oils have a way of making everyday food shine. These infused oils from Nudo are especially delicious, and come in quaintly patterned tin cans (Nudo also supports small-scale farmers and producers, so it’s a purchase you can really feel good about).
Many of us reserve our fabric napkins for formal occasions, but I find that setting them out at an everyday meal adds just the right amount of understated luxury to the event.
Keeping up with my yearly magazine subscriptions is another way I indulge myself. Flipping through a fresh issue every month is something I really look forward to.
July 25, 2017 at 11:48 am, bracelet cartier or jaune copie said:
Io preferisco i tiles anche perché ho iniziato con quelli, comunque visto che non richiede installazione si presta benissimo ad essere tenuto su chiavetta per ogni evenienza XD, poi è logico, all’inizio bestemmi in lingue che non sapevi nemmeno di conoscere, ma quando ci prendi la mano una partitina ogni tanto la fai sempre volentieri, anche perché è molto semplice modificarlo in base ai propri gusti.
bracelet cartier or jaune copie http://www.accessoireslamode.in/cartier-plated-real-pink-gold-love-bracelet-b6027000-for-cheap-p137/