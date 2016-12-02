Escape To 10 Of House & Home’s Coziest Winter Hideaways
Instead of dreading the chill of the coming season, owners of cabins, chalets and country homes are looking forward to hibernation — and it’s easy to see why! Bucolic farmhouses and snug cottages are perfect for hosting family get togethers, watching the snow fall, and just enjoying some R&R. But even if you don’t have a winter hideaway, you can turn your house, apartment or condo into a cozy cocoon. Get decorating inspiration from 10 of H&H’s most welcoming winter hideaways.
This Michael Angus-designed project from our October 2011 issue is the quintessential all-season cottage. Set in Muskoka, Ontario, it features timbered ceilings, a weighty stone fireplace and plenty of natural accents.
Rustic pieces like a twig-and-leather stool and wall-mounted snowshoes lend a wintry vibe to the cottage’s open-concept kitchen-living space.
The screened-in porch is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of cocoa, with its soft wicker seating, extra blanket and charming vintage sports equipment.
Mark Robert and Jim Johnson’s country home in Ontario’s Mulmur Township is another standout. The property’s charming guest bunkie, which boasts its own porch and pond views, is a lesson in cozy decorating.
The interior of the bunkie is wrapped in knotty wood paneling for a cocooning effect. An antique secretary, moose sculpture and old photograph of the Toronto Argos football team enhance the space’s warm, vintage-Canadiana vibe.
In their main house, Mark and Jim fit two twin beds into a small guest bedroom for a snug, cabin-like feel. The dark wooden headboards, made by Mark’s great-grandmother, lend depth to the otherwise white and grey space.
Pheona Wright’s Rosemont, Ontario, farmhouse is the stuff of weekend-getaway dreams, sitting on a sprawling 98-acre property and featuring a handsome Georgian exterior.
Many of the furnishings in Pheona’s house, like this cool butterfly chair, are lucky vintage finds. These elements add character and keep the bright white rooms from feeling cold. Of course, stacks of freshly-chopped firewood help, too!
In her principal bedroom, Pheona went without drapes or shades on her windows to flood the space with sunlight (one of the many luxuries of private country living).
This weekend home in Creemore, Ontario, is undeniably spacious, but still feels cozy. Rustic wood accents, tartan throw pillows and thick blankets add winter-friendly layers to its open-concept rooms.
Tacking up a barn board wall treatment and going for warm overhead lighting gives the dining room a rustic, welcoming atmosphere.
Tossing faux-fur throws and pillows on oversized upholstery makes the fire-lit great room feel even cozier.
In the principal bedroom, designer Anne Johnston loaded up the bed with touches of wool, velvet and faux fur.
Jay Hodgins’ Prince Edward County, Ontario, getaway, “Dragonfield House,” is another editor favorite. The home’s modern, grey-steel siding mimics the look of board-and-batten and contrasts the warm glow from the windows at night.
Jay’s porch is ready for cool-weather entertaining with baskets of blankets and seating for a crowd.
A slatted wall painted in Benjamin Moore’s deep Kendall Charcoal (HC-166) offsets the lighter surfaces in Jay’s principal bedroom.
Jay’s guest bunkie is warm and welcoming with its layered bedding, hide rug and eye-catching thrift-store finds, including a brocade footstool and handsome mantel mirror.
This slope-side chalet by design partners Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal also makes our top list. A fur-draped bench lets guests take in the spectacular natural views from a cozy vantage point.
In the principal bedroom, the drapes are kept pushed back — the panoramic vistas being the most important design element. A chunky knit throw provides a hit of warm, nubby texture.
The smooth slate floors in the principal bathroom echo the rocky exterior, while a subtly patterned rug and pouf add welcome touches of softness.
Hints of color and traditional needlework bedding make the wood-clad guest bedroom almost as appealing as the principal suite.
Also nestled in the mountains, this weekend house in Whistler, B.C., sticks to a palette of soothing greys and mid-toned wood to keep the focus on the rugged outdoor views.
An antique bench, woven basket and whimsical ice-skating illustration turn the home’s utilitarian entryway into a charming spot to get bundled up.
Designer Kate Thornley-Hall’s 100-year-old log cabin in Collingwood, Ont., is a winter haven with its quaint shutters, cedar dormers and classic evergreen wreaths.
In the dining room, Kate created a convivial ambience with an antique pine table, classic Windsor chairs and a charming deer-adorned chandelier that casts a warm glow.
The cabin’s living room evokes a traditional Canadian ski lodge, with its iconic Hudson’s Bay-patterned ottomans, cozy maple leaf-patterned rug and roaring fire.
Editors also loved this dreamy home in Verchères, Quebec. A simple wood stove, low-key seasonal decor and creamy interior shutters complement the house’s pared-back aesthetic.
In the home’s open living-dining space, washed out wood reigns supreme. The owners added even more rustic texture by potting a pair of mini Christmas trees in vessels once used to collect maple tree sap.
Designer Grace Castaneda’s weekend house rounds out the list. For the winter season, Grace places tall urns stuffed with lush evergreen boughs and pine cones on either side of her front door for a warm welcome.
Inside, her living space is about as inviting as it gets, with a thick wool rug, reclaimed wood coffee table, rustic burlap stockings and plenty of seasonal greenery (including an impressive 15′-long garland!).
Pingback: 3win8()
Pingback: hack whatsapp messages without access to phone()
Pingback: look at here()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: click here for info()
Pingback: http://www.aboutus.com/Taisit()
Pingback: social media password()
Pingback: what is motor club of america()
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World()
Pingback: Best Best Online News()
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World()
Pingback: GVK BIO()
Pingback: GVK Biosciences()
Pingback: professional photographer birmingham al()
Pingback: Pakistani Escorts in Dubai()
Pingback: Dubai Escorts()