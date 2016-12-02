Escape To 10 Of House & Home’s Coziest Winter Hideaways

Instead of dreading the chill of the coming season, owners of cabins, chalets and country homes are looking forward to hibernation — and it’s easy to see why! Bucolic farmhouses and snug cottages are perfect for hosting family get togethers, watching the snow fall, and just enjoying some R&R. But even if you don’t have a winter hideaway, you can turn your house, apartment or condo into a cozy cocoon. Get decorating inspiration from 10 of H&H’s most welcoming winter hideaways.

Quintessential All-Season Cottage
Charming Country Home
Rustic Farmhouse
Polished Weekend Home
Modern Country Getaway
Cozy Chalet
Nature-Inspired Home In The Mountains
Classic Log Cabin
Scandi-Style Country House
Sophisticated Weekend House
Quintessential All-Season Cottage

This Michael Angus-designed project from our October 2011 issue is the quintessential all-season cottage. Set in Muskoka, Ontario, it features timbered ceilings, a weighty stone fireplace and plenty of natural accents.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home October 2011
Designer:
Michael Angus

Rustic pieces like a twig-and-leather stool and wall-mounted snowshoes lend a wintry vibe to the cottage’s open-concept kitchen-living space.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home October 2011
Designer:
Michael Angus

The screened-in porch is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of cocoa, with its soft wicker seating, extra blanket and charming vintage sports equipment.

Photographer:
Janet Kimber
Source:
House & Home October 2011
Designer:
Michael Angus
Charming Country Home

Mark Robert and Jim Johnson’s country home in Ontario’s Mulmur Township is another standout. The property’s charming guest bunkie, which boasts its own porch and pond views, is a lesson in cozy decorating.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Designer:
Mark Robert and Jim Johnson

The interior of the bunkie is wrapped in knotty wood paneling for a cocooning effect. An antique secretary, moose sculpture and old photograph of the Toronto Argos football team enhance the space’s warm, vintage-Canadiana vibe.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Designer:
Mark Robert and Jim Johnson

In their main house, Mark and Jim fit two twin beds into a small guest bedroom for a snug, cabin-like feel. The dark wooden headboards, made by Mark’s great-grandmother, lend depth to the otherwise white and grey space.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Designer:
Mark Robert and Jim Johnson
Rustic Farmhouse

Pheona Wright’s Rosemont, Ontario, farmhouse is the stuff of weekend-getaway dreams, sitting on a sprawling 98-acre property and featuring a handsome Georgian exterior.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Designer:
Pheona Wright; contracting, Forest River Timber Homes

Many of the furnishings in Pheona’s house, like this cool butterfly chair, are lucky vintage finds. These elements add character and keep the bright white rooms from feeling cold. Of course, stacks of freshly-chopped firewood help, too!

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Designer:
Pheona Wright; contracting, Forest River Timber Homes

In her principal bedroom, Pheona went without drapes or shades on her windows to flood the space with sunlight (one of the many luxuries of private country living).

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Designer:
Pheona Wright; contracting, Forest River Timber Homes
Polished Weekend Home

This weekend home in Creemore, Ontario, is undeniably spacious, but still feels cozy. Rustic wood accents, tartan throw pillows and thick blankets add winter-friendly layers to its open-concept rooms.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Designer:
Architectural design, Ray Murakami; interior design, Ann Johnston

Tacking up a barn board wall treatment and going for warm overhead lighting gives the dining room a rustic, welcoming atmosphere.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Designer:
Architectural design, Ray Murakami; interior design, Ann Johnston

Tossing faux-fur throws and pillows on oversized upholstery makes the fire-lit great room feel even cozier.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Designer:
Architectural design, Ray Murakami; interior design, Ann Johnston

In the principal bedroom, designer Anne Johnston loaded up the bed with touches of wool, velvet and faux fur.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Designer:
Architectural design, Ray Murakami; interior design, Ann Johnston
Modern Country Getaway

Jay Hodgins’ Prince Edward County, Ontario, getaway, “Dragonfield House,” is another editor favorite. The home’s modern, grey-steel siding mimics the look of board-and-batten and contrasts the warm glow from the windows at night.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Jay Hodgins

Jay’s porch is ready for cool-weather entertaining with baskets of blankets and seating for a crowd.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Jay Hodgins

A slatted wall painted in Benjamin Moore’s deep Kendall Charcoal (HC-166) offsets the lighter surfaces in Jay’s principal bedroom.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Jay Hodgins

Jay’s guest bunkie is warm and welcoming with its layered bedding, hide rug and eye-catching thrift-store finds, including a brocade footstool and handsome mantel mirror.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home March 2015
Designer:
Jay Hodgins
Cozy Chalet

This slope-side chalet by­­­ design partners Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal also makes our top list. A fur-draped bench lets guests take in the spectacular natural views from a cozy vantage point.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Les Ensembliers

In the principal bedroom, the drapes are kept pushed back — the panoramic vistas being the most important design element. A chunky knit throw provides a hit of warm, nubby texture.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Les Ensembliers

The smooth slate floors in the principal bathroom echo the rocky exterior, while a subtly patterned rug and pouf add welcome touches of softness.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Les Ensembliers

Hints of color and traditional needlework bedding make the wood-clad guest bedroom almost as appealing as the principal suite.

Photographer:
André Rider
Source:
House & Home December 2014
Designer:
Les Ensembliers
Nature-Inspired Home In The Mountains

Also nestled in the mountains, this weekend house in Whistler, B.C., sticks to a palette of soothing greys and mid-toned wood to keep the focus on the rugged outdoor views.

Photographer:
Heather Ross
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Designer:
Builder, Victor Beresford; interior design, Sophie Burke

An antique bench, woven basket and whimsical ice-skating illustration turn the home’s utilitarian entryway into a charming spot to get bundled up.

Photographer:
Heather Ross
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Designer:
Builder, Victor Beresford; interior design, Sophie Burke
Classic Log Cabin

Designer Kate Thornley-Hall’s 100-year-old log cabin in Collingwood, Ont., is a winter haven with its quaint shutters, cedar dormers and classic evergreen wreaths.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Kate Thornley-Hall

In the dining room, Kate created a convivial ambience with an antique pine table, classic Windsor chairs and a charming deer-adorned chandelier that casts a warm glow.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Kate Thornley-Hall

The cabin’s living room evokes a traditional Canadian ski lodge, with its iconic Hudson’s Bay-patterned ottomans, cozy maple leaf-patterned rug and roaring fire.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2010
Designer:
Kate Thornley-Hall
Scandi-Style Country House

Editors also loved this dreamy home in Verchères, Quebec. A simple wood stove, low-key seasonal decor and creamy interior shutters complement the house’s pared-back aesthetic.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
Maison & Demeure November 2011
Designer:
Styling, Nicola Marc

In the home’s open living-dining space, washed out wood reigns supreme. The owners added even more rustic texture by potting a pair of mini Christmas trees in vessels once used to collect maple tree sap.

Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
Maison & Demeure November 2011
Designer:
Styling, Nicola Marc
Sophisticated Weekend House

Designer Grace Castaneda’s weekend house rounds out the list. For the winter season, Grace places tall urns stuffed with lush evergreen boughs and pine cones on either side of her front door for a warm welcome.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home November 2013
Designer:
Grace Castaneda

Inside, her living space is about as inviting as it gets, with a thick wool rug, reclaimed wood coffee table, rustic burlap stockings and plenty of seasonal greenery (including an impressive 15′-long garland!).

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home November 2013
Designer:
Grace Castaneda
