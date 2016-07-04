How To Add Personality To A New-Build Home

The walk-in pantry was a place to add drama. “We gave this tiny utility space its own graphic hit,” says Nam of the high-contrast cement tiles. The glass door makes it feel roomier and puts the tiles in the sight line. “Ryan likes to have countertop appliances out, and I like to put them away, so this is a compromise,” says Amy. “The kitchen looks tidy, but we still have easy access to these appliances. I also wanted a second sink, but preferred to keep the island clear.”