10 Ideas To Steal From Some Of Our Favourite Kitchens
Author: Talia Hart
Published on February 19, 2026
You don’t need to commit to a full kitchen renovation to give your space a designer touch. From charming plate racks and café curtains to furniture-style
islands, these thoughtful updates prove the impact of good design. Steal these kitchen design ideas from some of our favourite H&H kitchens below.
Plate Racks
Plate racks turn everyday dishes into a display-worthy design moment. A custom white oak plate rack reinforces the English cottage vibe in this kitchen by designer Montana Burnett (pictured right) with homeowner Karen Elia (left).
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Montana Burnett
Wallpaper
Instead of painting the walls above this backsplash white, desigenr Brian McCourt opted for a pop of wallpaper that brought the green cabinets below to life. “Small budgets don’t usually have room for high-end wallpaper; we used it sparingly and the pattern pulled the whole look together, so it was well worth it,” says Brian.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Brian McCourt
Library Ladders
Today’s kitchens feature millwork that stretches to the ceiling to maximize space and storage, making custom ladders a clever and stylish way to access upper cabinets. “We incorporated a custom-built library ladder to access the top cabinets. There, our client stores special-occasion dishes passed down from family,” says designer Beth Lowenfeld. “When not in use, the ladder hangs on the wall like a piece of art in an out-of-the-way spot.”
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Source: House & Home
Designer: Beth Lowenfeld
Furniture-style Islands
Bring warmth to the kitchen by adding a freestanding island that feels like a piece of furniture. In her own kitchen, designer Orsi Panos painted the island a joyful colour and added legs to enhance its furniture-like appeal.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Orsi Panos
Café Curtains
Cafe curtains have made a big comeback, and the kitchen is no exception. In Orsi’s kitchen banquette, airy café curtains offer privacy without feeling heavy, while a pair of bistro tables give the charming space a restaurant-like feel.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Orsi Panos
Wall Sconces
Wall sconces are a designer-approved way to bring a jewelry-like layer to the kitchen while illuminating areas that may lack natural light. Place them above open shelving or artwork for an elevated look.
Photographer: Anna Stathaki
Designer: Sey Studios
Fluted Vents
Textural elements like a fluted vent hood is a great way to add visual interest to a kitchen. In this kitchen designed by Dart Studio, the fluted vent hood also nods to the slim, Shaker-style profile of the cabinet doors.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Dart Studio
Hanging Pot Rack
If you’re going to hang pots, go vintage. Hanging pots is a simple way to add character and keep everyday cookware within easy reach. “The copper pots add charm and colour in a neutral space,” says designer Audrée Kemp Bélanger.
Photographer: Sylvie Li
Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger
Cookbook Wall
If you have a cookbook collection, don’t hide it away in the pantry. Put it on display and let it double as a design feature. “The cookbook wall is almost like art,” says designer Elizabeth Bennett. “The books are beautiful and fit with the breezy style of the house.”
Photographer: Nate Sheets
Designer: Mallory Robins and Elizabeth Bennett
Colourful Cabinets
You don’t need to paint your entire kitchen one colour to go bold. In this kitchen makeover, designer Cori Halpern incorporated her client’s favourite shade, aubergine, on the lower cabinets while keeping the uppers light and neutral.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Cori Halpern