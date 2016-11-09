November 09 2016
20 Kitchens Dressed Up For The Holidays
The kitchen is always a hub of holiday activity. It’s where we bake endless batches of
cookies, entertain over cocktails, and cook for crowds of family and friends. So this season, why not go beyond the living room and deck out this hardworking space, too? Here are 20 festive kitchens that are sure to inspire, whether you’re a fan of decorating with fresh greenery, seasonal fruit or all the glittering ornaments you can get your hands on.
Pheona Wright’s farmhouse kitchen gets an extra dose of charm during the holidays thanks to a wispy garland, tabletop trees, and touches of cozy tartan.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Products:
Kitchen cabinetry, Forest River Timber Homes; framed photograph by Chris Gergley, Daniel Faria Gallery; table (in kitchen), Nuevo.
Designer:
Pheona Wright; Forest River Timber Homes
For an unexpected spin on the tabletop Christmas tree, designer Sophie Burke filled a large demi-john with branches and decorated them with candy-colored baubles.
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2012
Products:
Pendants, Country Furniture; millwork, Sunny Custom Cabinets; cake stand, HomeSense; faucet, Blanco; cabinet colour, Lamp Room Gray (88), Farrow & Ball.
Designer:
Sophie Burke
Petite wreaths can have just as much presence as oversized ones, especially when they’re hung with thick, glossy ribbons. Interior designer Betty Theodoropoulos went with rich mustard ribbons to contrast with her fresh greenery.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home November 2014
Products:
Sconces, Waterworks; greenery, Sheridan Nurseries; ribbon, Mokuba.
Designer:
Betty Theodoropoulos
A mini potted evergreen is an easy and cheerful addition to a holiday kitchen. Set out your favorite crimson tins, cookbooks and bakeware to enhance the effect.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home December 2011
Products:
Cabinetry, Falcon Kitchens; stools, Palette Furniture; mini tree, candlesticks, Pottery Barn.
Designer:
Barb Purdy
A vase of foraged branches, a bowl of pine cones and some earthy, stone-look tableware brings the beauty of the winter landscape to this eat-in kitchen.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2013
Products:
Pendant light, Union Lighting & Furnishings; pedestal table, Ann Johnston Design Consultants; pitcher, bowl, Elte; tea towel, Mjölk; white bowl, Hollace Cluny; wall colour, Classic Gray (OC-23), trim colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore.
Designer:
Architectural design, Raymond Murakami
In this glam kitchen, a gigantic mirror and Lucite bar cart provide the perfect backdrop for a shimmering metallic Christmas tree.
Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home December 2011
Designer:
David Zacharko and David Yustin
A kitchen chalkboard is the ideal place to display whimsical doodles, must-remember party invitations and family reminders.
Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Products:
Workstation design, Chapi Chapo Design and Sam Sacks Design; workstation fabrication, Jmac Productions; stool, Shelter; cabinet hardware, Upper Canada Specialty Hardware.
Designer:
Sam Sacks
Designer Ingrid Oomen suspended a sculptural branch above her kitchen island for a winter wonderland ambience.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home December 2012
Products:
Pendant lights, RH Restoration Hardware; Tolix Marais stools, Design Within Reach; island design, Qummunicate; pillow (on chair), Putti; wing chairs, Moveline; long basket, L’Atelier; sheepskin, Ikea; door colour, Railings (31), Farrow & Ball.
Designer:
Ingrid Oomen
The holidays are the perfect time to set out heirloom silver. A polished tea tray paired with elegant paperwhites gives this kitchen a subtly seasonal look.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2011
Products:
Silver decanters, Angus & Company; cookies, Whole Foods; coffee service, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; paperwhites, Horticultural Design; cabinets, Gemini Kitchens; stove, Viking; faucets, sinks, Ginger’s.
Designer:
Shelagh Kellam
In this handsome breakfast area, an orange ribbon-adorned wreath ties in nicely with bowls of seasonal clementines.
Photographer:
Kim Christie
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Products:
Table, RH Restoration Hardware; chairs, Safavieh; light, Robinson Lighting & Bath.
Designer:
Effie Genovese
Follow designer Grace Castaneda’s lead and keep work surfaces clear for holiday entertaining by tucking evergreen sprigs on top of upper shelves.
Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home November 2013
Products:
Cabinet design, Grace Castaneda Interiors; cabinet construction, John Poole Cabinetry; marble compote, Crate & Barrel; cheese board, Urban Tree Salvage; table lamp, Residential Lighting; wood floor (throughout) by Admonter, Moncer.
Designer:
Grace Castaneda
Cheerfully decorated doughnuts, potted paperwhites and a mini citrus tree lend cheer to this traditional kitchen.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home December 2015
Products:
Cabinet fabrication, Bellini; chairs by McGuire, Studio b; doughnuts, Jelly Modern; wall colour, Baby’s Breath (OC-62), Benjamin Moore.
Designer:
Silvana D’Addazio
Jars filled with feathery greenery and pepperberries add inviting, yet understated texture to this modern space by Sophie Burke.
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2014
Products:
Sconce by Original BTC, Örling & Wu.
Designer:
Sophie Burke
In one corner of her spacious kitchen, homeowner and retailer Susan Dyer sets out a charming vignette of decorations old and new (plus a tiny table and chairs for her granddaughters).
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
Susan Dyer
Products:
House & Home November 2012
Home-baked and kid-decorated treats look even sweeter set out on pretty platters and multi-tiered trays.
Photographer:
Monic Richard
Source:
House & Home November 2012
Products:
Tea towels, Qui Dort Dine; saucepan, Les Touilleurs.
Designer:
Nicola Marc
Clear footed bowls filled with clementines and pine cones make simple, yet eye-catching centerpieces for Jennifer Worts’ kitchen table.
Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home November 2013
Products:
Table runner, Pehr Designs; church pew, table, chairs, pillows, Jennifer Worts Design.
Designer:
Jennifer Worts
A chandelier decked out in pretty ribbons and metallic ornaments makes holiday breakfasts feel even more festive.
Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home November 2009
Products:
Marble tile, Toorak Tile; table, chairs, chandelier, The Cross.
Designer:
Darci Illich
Hanging above the sink — but not obstructing the view — a simple, mid-sized wreath adds just the right amount of cheer to this already cozy, wood-clad kitchen by Timothy Johnson Design.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home November 2014
Products:
Barstools by McGuire, pendant lights by Visual Comfort, Studio b; cabinets, Bellini Custom Cabinetry; crocks, bowls (on counter), The Door Store.
Designer:
Timothy Johnson Design
A silver ice bucket filled with delicate branches provides sculptural interest, but won’t detract from snowy views in this kitchen’s bay window.
Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home November 2009
Products:
Table, urn, Absolutely Inc.; stools, Pottery Barn; ornaments, Greentree and Pottery Barn.
Designer:
Michele Haber
A square wreath suits this clean-lined breakfast area, while a clever pinboard puts a selection of holiday greetings on show.
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home November 2008
Products:
Bowl, Target; ceramic objets, Elte.
Designer:
Colleen McGill
Author:
Reiko Milley
Tags:
holiday Kitchens
