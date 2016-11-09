20 Kitchens Dressed Up For The Holidays

The kitchen is always a hub of holiday activity. It’s where we bake endless batches of cookies, entertain over cocktails, and cook for crowds of family and friends. So this season, why not go beyond the living room and deck out this hardworking space, too? Here are 20 festive kitchens that are sure to inspire, whether you’re a fan of decorating with fresh greenery, seasonal fruit or all the glittering ornaments you can get your hands on.

Pheona Wright’s farmhouse kitchen gets an extra dose of charm during the holidays thanks to a wispy garland, tabletop trees, and touches of cozy tartan. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home December 2015 Products: Kitchen cabinetry, Forest River Timber Homes; framed photograph by Chris Gergley, Daniel Faria Gallery; table (in kitchen), Nuevo. Designer: Pheona Wright; Forest River Timber Homes For an unexpected spin on the tabletop Christmas tree, designer Sophie Burke filled a large demi-john with branches and decorated them with candy-colored baubles. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Source: House & Home November 2012 Products: Pendants, Country Furniture; millwork, Sunny Custom Cabinets; cake stand, HomeSense; faucet, Blanco; cabinet colour, Lamp Room Gray (88), Farrow & Ball. Designer: Sophie Burke Petite wreaths can have just as much presence as oversized ones, especially when they’re hung with thick, glossy ribbons. Interior designer Betty Theodoropoulos went with rich mustard ribbons to contrast with her fresh greenery. Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home November 2014 Products: Sconces, Waterworks; greenery, Sheridan Nurseries; ribbon, Mokuba. Designer: Betty Theodoropoulos A mini potted evergreen is an easy and cheerful addition to a holiday kitchen. Set out your favorite crimson tins, cookbooks and bakeware to enhance the effect. Photographer: Michael Graydon Source: House & Home December 2011 Products: Cabinetry, Falcon Kitchens; stools, Palette Furniture; mini tree, candlesticks, Pottery Barn. Designer: Barb Purdy A vase of foraged branches, a bowl of pine cones and some earthy, stone-look tableware brings the beauty of the winter landscape to this eat-in kitchen. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home December 2013 Products: Pendant light, Union Lighting & Furnishings; pedestal table, Ann Johnston Design Consultants; pitcher, bowl, Elte; tea towel, Mjölk; white bowl, Hollace Cluny; wall colour, Classic Gray (OC-23), trim colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore. Designer: Architectural design, Raymond Murakami In this glam kitchen, a gigantic mirror and Lucite bar cart provide the perfect backdrop for a shimmering metallic Christmas tree. Photographer: Kim Christie Source: House & Home December 2011 Designer: David Zacharko and David Yustin A kitchen chalkboard is the ideal place to display whimsical doodles, must-remember party invitations and family reminders. Photographer: Alex Lukey Source: House & Home November 2015 Products: Workstation design, Chapi Chapo Design and Sam Sacks Design; workstation fabrication, Jmac Productions; stool, Shelter; cabinet hardware, Upper Canada Specialty Hardware. Designer: Sam Sacks Designer Ingrid Oomen suspended a sculptural branch above her kitchen island for a winter wonderland ambience. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home December 2012 Products: Pendant lights, RH Restoration Hardware; Tolix Marais stools, Design Within Reach; island design, Qummunicate; pillow (on chair), Putti; wing chairs, Moveline; long basket, L’Atelier; sheepskin, Ikea; door colour, Railings (31), Farrow & Ball. Designer: Ingrid Oomen The holidays are the perfect time to set out heirloom silver. A polished tea tray paired with elegant paperwhites gives this kitchen a subtly seasonal look. Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home December 2011 Products: Silver decanters, Angus & Company; cookies, Whole Foods; coffee service, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; paperwhites, Horticultural Design; cabinets, Gemini Kitchens; stove, Viking; faucets, sinks, Ginger’s. Designer: Shelagh Kellam In this handsome breakfast area, an orange ribbon-adorned wreath ties in nicely with bowls of seasonal clementines. Photographer: Kim Christie Source: House & Home December 2015 Products: Table, RH Restoration Hardware; chairs, Safavieh; light, Robinson Lighting & Bath. Designer: Effie Genovese Follow designer Grace Castaneda’s lead and keep work surfaces clear for holiday entertaining by tucking evergreen sprigs on top of upper shelves. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home November 2013 Products: Cabinet design, Grace Castaneda Interiors; cabinet construction, John Poole Cabinetry; marble compote, Crate & Barrel; cheese board, Urban Tree Salvage; table lamp, Residential Lighting; wood floor (throughout) by Admonter, Moncer. Designer: Grace Castaneda Cheerfully decorated doughnuts, potted paperwhites and a mini citrus tree lend cheer to this traditional kitchen. Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home December 2015 Products: Cabinet fabrication, Bellini; chairs by McGuire, Studio b; doughnuts, Jelly Modern; wall colour, Baby’s Breath (OC-62), Benjamin Moore. Designer: Silvana D’Addazio Jars filled with feathery greenery and pepperberries add inviting, yet understated texture to this modern space by Sophie Burke. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Source: House & Home November 2014 Products: Sconce by Original BTC, Örling & Wu. Designer: Sophie Burke In one corner of her spacious kitchen, homeowner and retailer Susan Dyer sets out a charming vignette of decorations old and new (plus a tiny table and chairs for her granddaughters). Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: Susan Dyer Products: House & Home November 2012 Home-baked and kid-decorated treats look even sweeter set out on pretty platters and multi-tiered trays. Photographer: Monic Richard Source: House & Home November 2012 Products: Tea towels, Qui Dort Dine; saucepan, Les Touilleurs. Designer: Nicola Marc Clear footed bowls filled with clementines and pine cones make simple, yet eye-catching centerpieces for Jennifer Worts’ kitchen table. Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home November 2013 Products: Table runner, Pehr Designs; church pew, table, chairs, pillows, Jennifer Worts Design. Designer: Jennifer Worts A chandelier decked out in pretty ribbons and metallic ornaments makes holiday breakfasts feel even more festive. Photographer: Janis Nicolay Source: House & Home November 2009 Products: Marble tile, Toorak Tile; table, chairs, chandelier, The Cross. Designer: Darci Illich Hanging above the sink — but not obstructing the view — a simple, mid-sized wreath adds just the right amount of cheer to this already cozy, wood-clad kitchen by Timothy Johnson Design. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: House & Home November 2014 Products: Barstools by McGuire, pendant lights by Visual Comfort, Studio b; cabinets, Bellini Custom Cabinetry; crocks, bowls (on counter), The Door Store. Designer: Timothy Johnson Design A silver ice bucket filled with delicate branches provides sculptural interest, but won’t detract from snowy views in this kitchen’s bay window. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: House & Home November 2009 Products: Table, urn, Absolutely Inc.; stools, Pottery Barn; ornaments, Greentree and Pottery Barn. Designer: Michele Haber A square wreath suits this clean-lined breakfast area, while a clever pinboard puts a selection of holiday greetings on show. Photographer: Michael Graydon Source: House & Home November 2008 Products: Bowl, Target; ceramic objets, Elte. Designer: Colleen McGill