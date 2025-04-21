13 Things That Make Regular Gardens Look Luxe

Just as interiors can be upgraded by smart design moves, gardens can benefit from the same thinking. We’ve rounded up some spectacular gardens that are full of good ideas that can be adapted to just about any space. As these pristine yards, decks, pools and patios prove, some TLC and a bit of smart planning go a long way to elevate outdoor sanctuaries. Read on to discover our best luxurious garden tips!

Accent Lighting Don’t skimp on making a major statement when it comes to illuminating a backyard. Playful sphere-shaped lights are a magical touch on this contemporary patio and the woven texture adds intriguing texture. Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey Designer: Vanessa Fong (architecture and interior design), George Coito (landscape design) Outside The Box Fountains Fountains punctuate a fieldstone wall inspired by a hotel in Italy, and create a soothing sound. The granite boulders look like they’ve naturally tumbled into the water, and were locally sourced for this weekend home. Photographer: Jeff McNeill Designer: Curtis Hutten, The Landmark Group (landscape design); Joél Zavitz (pool design); Betz Pools (pool contractor) Outdoor Fireplaces Fire features are increasingly popular in gardens: they provide a warm focal point and draw people together. The impressive stone fireplace is the centrepiece of the outdoor lounge in this stately Toronto garden, and extends the season. Photographer: Jeff McNeill Designer: Ronald Holbrook, Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture); Brennan Custom Homes (outdoor fireplace, privacy wall); Coivic Contracting (landscape contractor); Betz Pools (pool contractor) Sleek Enclosures Pool safety is important, and following city bylaws doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice aesthetics. The glass safety barrier is so sleek it’s practically invisible and doesn’t obscure the views of the pool. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Leigh Gravenor, Gravenor Landscape Design (landscape design); Method Homes (pool contractor) Symmetry Classic and visually soothing, symmetrical elements create order in a garden. In this Toronto home, the furniture is divided into two zones clustered at either end of the pool. To keep the vistas clear, boxwood shrubs are sunken directly into beds inset into the pool’s sandblasted Algonquin limestone deck. Photographer: Jeff McNeill Designer: Ronald Holbrook, Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture); Brennan Custom Homes (outdoor fireplace, privacy wall); Coivic Contracting (landscape contractor); Betz Pools (pool contractor) Specimen Trees Two statement trees tower above a meadow-like planting in this West Coast garden, softening the home’s contemporary, angular lines and adding height to the plantings. As these trees mature, they provide a canopy of shade to keep the garden cool. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: Gardenfever (landscape design), Stuart Howard Architects (architecture), BattersbyHowat Architects (architectural schematic design), Murray Sims Construction (builder) Designate Zones How do you use your outdoor space? Is it a spot to play with the kids, host a birthday or unwind — or all three? Approach the garden as you would a room, and clearly define outdoor entertaining zones. This Toronto backyard has a pizza oven and BBQ for outdoor cooking, with a dining table and comfortable lounge area. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Kate Zeidler (design), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscaping) Corten Steel Corten steel is prized for the fact it ages gracefully, thanks to its no-fuss, oxidized finish. The firetable is a focal point that blends in with the warm wood tones of the deck. Photographer: Jeff McNeill Designer: Curtis Hutten, The Landmark Group (landscape design); Joél Zavitz (pool design); Betz Pools (pool contractor) Shaped Shrubs A manicured shrub or hedge increases air flow and sunlight for healthier, lusher plants. Careful pruning also conveys a sharp, professional effect that looks high-end. A mix of Japanese maple and boxwood soften the hard lines of this home, to form a gradual crescendo up to the front door. Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey Designer: Vanessa Fong (architecture and interior design), George Coito (landscape design) Prioritize Seating

Having spots to gather are key to a purposeful garden. In this home, a charming wicker bench and armchairs allows meals to be enjoyed on the terrace. Photographer: Tracey Ayton Designer: Kimberly Jones Planters With Presence Oversize planters make a statement with their scale. In this Toronto backyard, a striking Arctic willow can overwinter in this generous pot, which provides plenty of room for roots to thrive. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: Leigh Gravenor, Gravenor Landscape Design (landscape design) Elevated Patio Furniture Flimsy lawn furniture can ruin the prettiest patio. The designers of this condo, Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona, kept the look tailored with dark stone tables and black upholstery accented by crisp white piping, to match the buildings’ sleek, mirrored exterior and railings. Photographer: Eymeric Widling Designer: Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona Shade Structures Even sun worshippers need a cool place to retreat at high noon. Structures like pergolas or umbrellas provide respite from the summer heat and let the breeze flow freely on this pool deck. Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey Designer: Vanessa Fong (architecture and interior design), George Coito (landscape design)